In Baños de Cerrato, close to the singularly unattractive rail junction of Venta de Baños, lies Spain’s oldest church, the 7th-century Basílica de San Juan. Built by the Visigoths in 661 and modified many times since, its stone-and-terracotta facade exudes a pleasing, austere simplicity and features a 14th-century alabaster statue of St John the Baptist.