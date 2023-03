Dating from 1066 and restored in the early 20th century, this beautifully proportioned church is one of the loveliest Romanesque churches in rural Spain, adorned with a veritable menagerie of human and zoomorphic figures just below the eaves. The interior is a study in simplicity save for the column capitals, which are richly decorated.

There are two buses daily from Palencia (€3.50, 30 minutes), but most people visit en route between Palencia and the north.