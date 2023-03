On the main road, the old Fonda de Manuel Juliana is where Gerald Brenan stayed upon first arriving in Yegen in the 1920s. It's now a small, fascinating museum filled with photos of village life between the 1950s and 1990s by Danish photographer Vagn Hansen (Juan El Dinamarca). No official opening hours; if next-door bar El Tinao is open, pop in for a coffee and ask for the key.