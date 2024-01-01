Casa Museo Zenobia y Juan Ramón Jiménez

Andalucía

The lovingly maintained former home of renowned poet Juan Ramón Jiménez and his writer wife, Zenobia Camprubí Aymar, is open for both guided and independent visits, encompassing the poet's private library and several upstairs rooms filled with original period furniture. All exhibits are in Spanish.

