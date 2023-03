When the area around here was flooded to create the Chungju dam and lake, a number of villages were submerged and the residents resettled.

In order to preserve some of the rich heritage, 43 cultural properties, several private residences and more than a thousand artefacts were relocated here from Cheongpung, a historic port during the Joseon dynasty. You can take the ferry to Cheongpung, get off and walk up the hill to the complex, or drive here over the bridge from either Chungju or Danyang.