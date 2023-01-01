The military settlement of Mgungundlovu (Ungungundhlovu), Dingaan’s capital from 1829 to 1838, is southwest of Ulundi on Rte 34 (the road linking Vryheid and Melmoth). It was here that Pieter Retief and the other Voortrekkers were killed by their host in 1838, the event that precipitated the Boer-Zulu War. Signs point to the Piet Retief memorial marking the spot. In 1990 excavations revealed the site of Dingaan’s indlu (great hut) nearby. A multimedia information centre has high-tech displays and information.

From Ulundi head southwest along Rte 66 to Rte 34, turn right and continue on Rte 34 for several kilometres. Mgungundlovu is signed off Rte 34 to the west; it’s another 5km to the site.