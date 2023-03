Ulundi lies within the Valley of the Kings, the name of which is officially promoted as Emakhosini Ophathe Heritage Park. The area is of great significance to the Zulu. The great makhosi (chiefs) Nkhosinkulu, Senzangakhona (father of Shaka, Dingaan and Mpande) and Dinizulu are buried here. The park itself can be confusing (some sites are ­advertised but aren’t fully functioning). A local guide can help you make sense of all of the sites.