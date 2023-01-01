Hluleka Nature Reserve

Approximately midway between Coffee Bay and Port St Johns, this nature reserve is known for its spectacular coastline of rocky seashores, pristine beaches and lagoons, as well as evergreen forests and grassy hilltops. Burchell’s zebras, blesboks and blue wildebeest have all been introduced, and bird life is abundant. A 47km gravel road leads to the reserve from near Libode on R61. You need a high-clearance vehicle to get there.

Within the reserve there are seven beautiful two-bedroom self-catering chalets (from R530) which overlook the ocean and a small secluded cove with a sandy beach.