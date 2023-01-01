Silaka Nature Reserve

This small reserve, 6km south of Port St Johns, is worth a visit if you want to soak up the stunning scenery. It runs from Second Beach past Third Beach to Sugarloaf Rock, near the estuary where the Gxwaleni River flows into the sea. Clawless otters are often seen on the beach, white-breasted cormorants clamber up onto Bird Island, and you might spot vervet monkeys and birds. You can overnight here; well-equipped self-catering chalets (from R550) overlook Third Beach.

The overgrown 2km pathway (wear long trousers) from Second Beach to Third Beach, which is cleaner, quieter and normally untroubled by sharks, leaves from near Lodge on the Beach. Alternatively, follow the hilly road.