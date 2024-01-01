CP Nel Museum

Route 62

Extensive displays about ostriches and Karoo history make up this large and interesting museum, housed in a striking sandstone building completed in 1906 at the height of ostrich fever. Included in the ticket price is admission to the 'feather palace' Le Roux Townhouse.

  • Cango Caves, South Africa.

    Cango Caves

    13.78 MILES

    Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a…

  • Fransie Pienaar Museum

    Fransie Pienaar Museum

    27.2 MILES

    Named for a local resident who started the collection, the museum is a magnificent hotchpotch of everything from old matchboxes, ornate 19th-century…

  • Safari Ostrich Show Farm

    Safari Ostrich Show Farm

    3.51 MILES

    After meeting, greeting and feeding some of the birds, you hop on a tractor for a short drive through the farm. The entertaining tour continues through…

  • SoetKaroo

    SoetKaroo

    27.36 MILES

    It's not often you find a wine estate slap bang in the middle of town, but SoetKaroo is quite possibly the smallest wine estate in the country. The…

  • Le Roux Townhouse

    Le Roux Townhouse

    0.4 MILES

    Decorated with authentic period furniture, this place is as good an example of a ‘feather palace’ as you’re likely to see. Entrance is included with a…

  • Cango Ostrich Farm

    Cango Ostrich Farm

    8.11 MILES

    Guided walking tours take around 45 minutes and include an overview of the ostrich farming industry. Tours take place every 20 minutes.

  • George Museum

    George Museum

    29.06 MILES

    George was the hub of the indigenous timber industry and, thus, this museum contains a wealth of related artefacts.

