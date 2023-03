Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a glimpse, while the 90-minute Adventure Tour (adult/child R165/100) lets you explore deeper into the caves. It does involve crawling through tight and damp places, so is not recommended for the claustrophobic or unfit. Advance booking for both tours is essential. The caves are 30km north of Oudtshoorn.