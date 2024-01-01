Cango Ostrich Farm

Guided walking tours take around 45 minutes and include an overview of the ostrich farming industry. Tours take place every 20 minutes.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.4 MILES
Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a…
21.7 MILES
Named for a local resident who started the collection, the museum is a magnificent hotchpotch of everything from old matchboxes, ornate 19th-century…
11.47 MILES
After meeting, greeting and feeding some of the birds, you hop on a tractor for a short drive through the farm. The entertaining tour continues through…
8.11 MILES
Extensive displays about ostriches and Karoo history make up this large and interesting museum, housed in a striking sandstone building completed in 1906…
21.85 MILES
It's not often you find a wine estate slap bang in the middle of town, but SoetKaroo is quite possibly the smallest wine estate in the country. The…
7.74 MILES
Decorated with authentic period furniture, this place is as good an example of a ‘feather palace’ as you’re likely to see. Entrance is included with a…
