Interpretation Centre

The impressive centre, one of the country’s finest modern buildings (it won the 2009 World Architecture Award), was designed in sympathetic resemblance to the landscape. Inside it is contemporary and air-conditioned, and has tastefully curated exhibits. There’s plenty of information on the Mapungubwe cultural landscape, including finds from archaeological digs. Keep an eye out for the exquisite beadwork and the replica of the famous gold rhino. Guided tours may amount to someone following you around to make sure you don't take pictures.