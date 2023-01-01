Confluence Viewpoints

Four wonderfully sited viewing decks sit atop the cliffs and allow for uninterrupted views out over the river plain, the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers and three countries – Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa; on an island in the river, you may just be able to make out the Botswana flag. The views are splendid, particularly so around an hour before sunset. The viewpoints come complete with scurrying rock dassies (little guinea-pig like creatures).

In the car park, there's a picnic site, a small interpretative display on the park and another trail that leads south for around 300m to another viewpoint overlooking a vast valley; it's especially good at sunset.