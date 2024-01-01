Solomon’s Wall

Botswana

Tuli Block’s most famous feature is Solomon’s Wall, a 30m-high basalt dyke cut naturally through the landscape on either side of the sandy riverbed.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Landscape in Mapungubwe National Park, South Africa.

    Mapungubwe National Park

    23.98 MILES

    Stunningly stark, arid, rocky landscapes reverberate with cultural intrigue and wandering wildlife at Mapungubwe National Park. A Unesco World Heritage…

  • Looking out from a viewpoint over the Mapungubwe National Park.

    Confluence Viewpoints

    22.18 MILES

    Four wonderfully sited viewing decks sit atop the cliffs and allow for uninterrupted views out over the river plain, the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers and…

  • Interpretation Centre

    Interpretation Centre

    24.32 MILES

    The impressive centre, one of the country’s finest modern buildings (it won the 2009 World Architecture Award), was designed in sympathetic resemblance to…

  • Motloutse Ruins

    Motloutse Ruins

    18.87 MILES

    Near Solomon’s Wall are the Motloutse Ruins, a Great Zimbabwe–era stone village that belonged to the kingdom of Mwene Mutapa. There's not a whole lot to…

