Tuli Block’s most famous feature is Solomon’s Wall, a 30m-high basalt dyke cut naturally through the landscape on either side of the sandy riverbed.
Solomon’s Wall
Botswana
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.98 MILES
Stunningly stark, arid, rocky landscapes reverberate with cultural intrigue and wandering wildlife at Mapungubwe National Park. A Unesco World Heritage…
22.18 MILES
Four wonderfully sited viewing decks sit atop the cliffs and allow for uninterrupted views out over the river plain, the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers and…
24.32 MILES
The impressive centre, one of the country’s finest modern buildings (it won the 2009 World Architecture Award), was designed in sympathetic resemblance to…
18.87 MILES
Near Solomon’s Wall are the Motloutse Ruins, a Great Zimbabwe–era stone village that belonged to the kingdom of Mwene Mutapa. There's not a whole lot to…
Nearby Botswana attractions
18.87 MILES
Near Solomon’s Wall are the Motloutse Ruins, a Great Zimbabwe–era stone village that belonged to the kingdom of Mwene Mutapa. There's not a whole lot to…
22.18 MILES
Four wonderfully sited viewing decks sit atop the cliffs and allow for uninterrupted views out over the river plain, the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers and…
23.98 MILES
Stunningly stark, arid, rocky landscapes reverberate with cultural intrigue and wandering wildlife at Mapungubwe National Park. A Unesco World Heritage…
24.32 MILES
The impressive centre, one of the country’s finest modern buildings (it won the 2009 World Architecture Award), was designed in sympathetic resemblance to…