Old Residency

Marvel at this well-preserved, 19th-century house with creaking wooden floors and a large collection of firearms, as well as historical photos.

  • Valley of Desolation, Camdeboo National Park, South Africa.

    Valley of Desolation

    3.02 MILES

    The park’s most popular sight, the Valley of Desolation is a hauntingly beautiful valley with outstanding views – the rugged, piled dolerite columns are…

  • Camdeboo National Park in South Africa.

    Camdeboo National Park

    2.15 MILES

    Camdeboo National Park covers an area of 194 sq km and almost completely surrounds the town of Graaff-Reinet. There are plenty of animals including…

  • Owl House

    Owl House

    26.45 MILES

    The idiosyncratic vision that inspired artist Helen Martins (1897–1976) to turn her home and studio into a singular work of outsider art is the bedrock of…

  • Kitching Fossil Exploration Centre

    Kitching Fossil Exploration Centre

    26.51 MILES

    The models and fossil casts here depict prehistoric animals (gorgonopsians, dicynodonts and the like) around 253 million years old – 50 million years…

  • Old Library

    Old Library

    0.16 MILES

    This former library, built in 1847, houses a wide-ranging collection of historical artefacts. There's fossils from the Karoo, displays on Khoe-San rock…

  • Reinet House

    Reinet House

    0.03 MILES

    This Dutch Reformed parsonage, built between 1806 and 1812, is a beautiful example of Cape Dutch architecture, with high ceilings and yellow wood floors…

  • Hester Rupert Art Museum

    Hester Rupert Art Museum

    0.15 MILES

    Located in one of South Africa's oldest churches, a Dutch Reformed Mission church consecrated in 1821, this museum hosts an art collection of work by more…

  • Dutch Reformed Church

    Dutch Reformed Church

    0.24 MILES

    This landmark 19th-century church, one of South Africa’s finest examples of Victorian Gothic architecture, stands in the town's main square. It was built…

