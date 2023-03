A drostdy was the landdrost’s (local administrator's) residence and included his office and courtroom as well as his family’s living quarters. The Graaff-Reinet drostdy, built in 1806, is now a luxury hotel, but you can still see the freed slaves' cottages on Stretcher's Court at the rear. The old slave bell was restored and then, in an awful piece of irony, unveiled by apartheid-era prime minister BJ Vorster.