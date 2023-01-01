The park’s most popular sight, the Valley of Desolation is a hauntingly beautiful valley with outstanding views – the rugged, piled dolerite columns are set against the backdrop of the endless Karoo plains. From the nearby Toposcope viewpoint, Graaff-Reinet is also visible, nestled in a bend of the Sundays River. The valley viewpoint, 14km from town, can be reached by car on a sealed road. The Crag Lizard Trail, a 1.5km circuit walk along the cliff, starts from the parking area.

The best times to visit are sunrise and sunset.