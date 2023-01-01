This lovely square, with leafy Zvezda Park (Star Park) at its centre and an underground car park beneath, was named in honour of the Congress of the Holy Alliance, convened by Austria, Prussia, Russia and Naples in 1821 and hosted by Ljubljana. Today, the square is a popular venue for open-air concerts and national celebrations. To the south at No 12 is the central building of Ljubljana University, erected as a ducal palace in 1902.

The Roman-era Citizen of Emona is at the western end of the square. Just south is an excavated section of the city's northern gate.