Welcome to Vojvodina
Top experiences in Vojvodina
Recent articles
Vojvodina activities
Northern Serbia, Sremski Karlovci, and Novi Sad Tour
Your tour starts from your accommodation. Head toward Northern Serbian province of Vojvodina. An hour of your ride you’ll spend enjoying the colorful landscapes of the Pannonian plane and hear stories about the turbulent history of this area. You reach Fruška gora, the only mountain in this region. The thick Lyndon forests served as a perfect hiding place for 16 medieval Orthodox monasteries that have nested within it. You will visit one of the monasteries and head towards Sremski Karlovci. A quiet, Baroque town where time has stopped will impress you with its small houses, Baroque churches and palaces, gardens and fountains, but with its impressive history as well. You will visit the Chapel of Peace, where the peace treaty was signed, the main square, the Four Lions Fountain, The Karlovci Gymnasium (High School), Town Hall, Roman Catholic Church, Serbian Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas, Patriarchy, the Serbian Orthodox Theological Seminary. You’ll taste two of the most famous products: the famous Bermet wine and Kuglof cakes, a touch of German tradition brought to Karlovci by German settlers in the 18th century. Your next stop is Petrovaradin Fortress. One of the largest strongholds in Europe, still preserved, covers the surface of 100 ha. Built by the Austrian Empire in 17th-18th centuries, it played a significant role in defending the Middle European countries from Ottoman attacks. You’ll walk through the fortress, passing through some of its gates, and see some of the interesting places on the top of it like City Museum, old Military Barracks and the Clock Tower and enjoy the view over the Danube and the city of Novi Sad. It is the second largest city in Serbia, with its typical Middle European appearance and proud history of being a cultural and intellectual center of the Serbs in Austro-Hungarian Empire, for which it earned a name – Serbian Athens.Here we will see: Museum of Vojvodina and Dunavski park, the largest green area in the city, the beautiful Neo-Romantic Serbian Orthodox Bishop’s Palace, and we will visit the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George from the 18th century with its invaluable iconostasis painted by famous Serbian painter Paja Jovanovic. You will walk through the main street further on, enjoying the 18th and 19th-century architecture as well as endless rows of cafes and restaurants and you reach the Liberty Square, a central point in the city. Here you find The Town Hall, Roman Catholic Cathedral, Finance Palace, and the Neo-Classical edifice of oldest city hotel Vojvodina. You then pass by the Serbian National Theater and reach the city Synagogue, beautiful Hungarian Secession-style building, one of the largest European synagogues to be preserved. Then take a break and free time or a traditional Serbian lunch (at own expense), shopping and enjoying Novi Sad and, at the arranged time, get back into the vehicle and head back to Belgrade.
Novi Sad and Sremski Karlovci Day Trip from Belgrade
Depart from Belgrade at 9 am and proceed to picturesque Fruška Gora, which represents a natural reserve and a sacred area that hosts 17 functioning monasteries of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Fruška Gora was a shelter for Serbian people during the Ottoman rule over Serbia, preserving heritage and historical legacy of the nation. The tour will then continue in Sremski Karlovci which is located at the bottom of Fruška Gora, and presents a real gem of Serbian culture and spirituality. It's a real 'museum town' featuring sites such as a Baroque city center, Patriarchy, Cathedral of Saint Nicolas and Catholic Church of Saint Trinity, also the first Serbian gymnasium built in 1881, and the Library of Karlovac gymnasium. It's also famous for wine production and the annual festival 'Wineball'. Next visit one of the traditional wineries and try locally produced wine made of traditional sorts of grape! Our next stop is Petrovaradin, where the Fortress is located. It was built of medieval fortification foundation by Austrians in the 17th and 18th century in order to defend themselves from Turks. The Fortress is sometimes called 'Danube's Gibraltar' for its strategic position. Nowadays the Fortress is famous for one of the most prestigious music festivals EXIT.You then proceed to the left bank of Novi Sad, capital of Autonomous Province of Vojvodina. Thanks to its geographical position, Novi Sad used to border between two Empires – Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman -- and in 1748 Queen Maria Theresa proclaimed Novi Sad 'free royal city' Neoplanta. Melting pot of different nations and ethnic groups, Novi Sad with its 250,000 population is a real multicultural ambient and an example of true modern European metropolis. Tour in Novi Sad is a walking tour in the center of the city. You'll see Dunavska and Zmaj Jovina Street that compose city's pedestrian zone, the City Hall, Catholic Church, old city center, house of Albert Einstein's wife Mileva, cultural foundation Matica Srpska, Synagogue and city beach Štrand. Upon the sightseeing seize the free time in the city and try local cuisine in a traditional Vojvodina restaurant (optional).After discovering Novi Sad, you will be driven back to Belgrade.
Best of Vojvodina: Novi Sad, Petrovaradin, Sremski Karlovci and Krusedol Trip from Blegrade
Discover Vojvodina province near Belgrade! You will visit first Krusedol Monastery from 15th century, the biggest and most important monastery in Vojvodina region, located in Fruska Gora national park. Folows visit to Sremski Karlovci Town, which represent the place of preservation of Serbian culture in the 18th and 19th century, with tasting in wine cellar. You will try 6 types of wine, including special type - Bermet wine which was found on Titanic wine map and it is only produced in Sremski Karlovci in whole world! After a short drive you will visit City of Novi Sad, located on Danube River bank with beautiful Petrovaradin Fortress, second biggest fortress in Europe. Short sightseeing and optional lunch in restaurant by the river, bellow the fortress. The tour is done in nice cars (mostly new Mercedes cars or Alfa Romeo). You will picked up from your address and dropped off on the same location.
Private Tour: Pearls of Vojvodina and Novi Sad from Belgrade
Meet your guide at your Belgrade accommodation for your 9-hour private tour of Vojvodina and Novi Sad. Drive just over an hour to the Fruška Gora holy mountain and the 16th-century Krušedol Monastery. Learn about the history and legacy of this medieval center. Visit Sremski Karlovci, the former seat of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the Habsburg Monarchy. As you stroll through the town’s baroque architecture, hear about the history of the signing of the Karlowitz Peace Treaty, as well as the town’s reputation for wine. Continue on to the Tekije Church, site of a famous battle between the Ottomans and the Hapsburgs. Admire the large Petrovaradin Fortress, perched on a large rock above the Danube River. Learn about the complicated maze of underground tunnels and galleries which was part of a state-of-the-art defense system. Proceed to the historic nucleus of Novi Sad, the capital of the Vojvodina province. While enjoying superb view on the city, pause for a refreshment break. Take a leisurely walk down the colorful pedestrian zone lined with 19th-century architecture.Spot the Orthodox Cathedral, Bishop's Palace, and the monument to great Serbian poet Zmaj. Soak in the laid-back atmosphere of the city. Finish your walk at Liberty Square with its baroque City Hall, and neo-gothic Catholic church. After a free hour in the heart of the city, take a panoramic ride with views of the major city areas and boulevards. At the conclusion of the tour, your vehicle will return you to your Belgrade hotel.
Monday group tour to Fruska gora and Novi Sad
This tour is a scheduled group tour which operates only on Mondays, all year round. Slopes of Fruska Gora and Sremski Karlovci, together with Novi Sad are significant places for Serbia’s history, culture and national heritage. For number of visitors of Serbia these places are „a must“, and there is a firm reason for each of them. For some it’s a place of spirituality thanks to eighteen living monasteries, for others it’s a region of wine with more than 60 wineries and for some it`s just a place of beautiful nature. Our first stop, monastery Krusedol, a XVI century monastery which is considered for most beautiful monastery of Fruska Gora, and certainly with most important role of its time. It was a seat of diocese of Srem, which was later transferred to our next point, Sremski Karlovci. Relics of members of the founding family are placed inside of the church and many Serbia's important people are buried in the church as well, if you want to learn more in details, don't be shy to ask your guide.After monastery we drive on to Sremski Karlovci, town which is significant in many things, but for Europe in particularly, in 1699 in Sremski Karlovci Karlovac treaty was signed, when Ottoman Turks were prevented to advance further to West Europe. The venue was Chapel of peace which is one of the places we will visit in this great town. In the town center there are few beautiful places to visit: Four lions fountain, Treasury of Patriarchy residence, St. Nicola’s orthodox cathedral… From Sremski Karlovci we drive on to Petrovaradin fortress which overlooks Novi Sad from a cliff above Danube. This fortress is called Gibraltar of the Danube and it took 88 years to be finished. Today it’s a place for leisure and culture, if you find yourself here in the beginning of July you can enjoy Exit music festival which is one of the best know European music festivals.We are crossing the river from Petrovaradin and getting in Novi Sad, second biggest Serbian city and administrative center of Vojvodina region. Novi Sad and its people are always considered a bit different from the rest of people in Serbia, we’ll try to show you what is the reason…And when we finish with sightseeing, culture and history we are stopping at one special place, to our friends household which is a family owned wine cellar. Here we’ll have a wine and rakija tasting and homemade lunch. In Fruska Gora you must try Bermet, local wine with world fame. During winter months wine cellar doesn't operate. Lunch will be organized in a local restaurant in Novi Sad.After wine tasting and lunch we are ready to return to Belgrade, it’s only an hour drive.
Private Day Tour: Architecture and Hungarian Secession in Serbia
Meet your guide at the chosen meeting point and travel to Palić, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vojvodina.Its popularity dates way back into the time, when this part of Vojvodina was part of Austro-Hungarian monarchy and destination for leisure or treatment with water and mud from the lake. But our primary interest in Palić is not in its spa features, but in beautiful architecture of early 20th century. The famous architects from Budapest, Marcell Komor and Dezso Jakab designed the whole central area of Great Park with its most important buildings: Water tower, Grand terrace, Women’s lido and Memorial well. Stroll through Palić Grand park and admire the Art Nouveau buildings. Then, continue to Subotica, a city which is definitely the most important economic, cultural and administrative centre of Bačka region in North of Serbia. One of the best examples of Art Nouveau is Ferenz Raichl's unique façade decoration on the main pedestrian street Korzo, together with the City Hall at the main city square surrounded by two fountains made from Zsolnay ceramics. From Subotica continue through very heart of Bačka plain and after less than 1-hour drive arrive in Sombor, Greentown, as locals usually call it. Visit the city center and see the Municipality building, Carmelite’s church, fantastic squares and parks. Next, leave Sombor and head to Dida Horanjk’s farm, famous for its authenticity, exquisite food and warm hosts. The farm is over 100 years old and all objects and items are authentic, but thanks to love and dedication of Hornjak’s descendants everything seams new and spotless.After a traditional lunch at the farm head back to Belgrade.