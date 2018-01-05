Monday group tour to Fruska gora and Novi Sad

This tour is a scheduled group tour which operates only on Mondays, all year round. Slopes of Fruska Gora and Sremski Karlovci, together with Novi Sad are significant places for Serbia’s history, culture and national heritage. For number of visitors of Serbia these places are „a must“, and there is a firm reason for each of them. For some it’s a place of spirituality thanks to eighteen living monasteries, for others it’s a region of wine with more than 60 wineries and for some it`s just a place of beautiful nature. Our first stop, monastery Krusedol, a XVI century monastery which is considered for most beautiful monastery of Fruska Gora, and certainly with most important role of its time. It was a seat of diocese of Srem, which was later transferred to our next point, Sremski Karlovci. Relics of members of the founding family are placed inside of the church and many Serbia's important people are buried in the church as well, if you want to learn more in details, don't be shy to ask your guide.After monastery we drive on to Sremski Karlovci, town which is significant in many things, but for Europe in particularly, in 1699 in Sremski Karlovci Karlovac treaty was signed, when Ottoman Turks were prevented to advance further to West Europe. The venue was Chapel of peace which is one of the places we will visit in this great town. In the town center there are few beautiful places to visit: Four lions fountain, Treasury of Patriarchy residence, St. Nicola’s orthodox cathedral… From Sremski Karlovci we drive on to Petrovaradin fortress which overlooks Novi Sad from a cliff above Danube. This fortress is called Gibraltar of the Danube and it took 88 years to be finished. Today it’s a place for leisure and culture, if you find yourself here in the beginning of July you can enjoy Exit music festival which is one of the best know European music festivals.We are crossing the river from Petrovaradin and getting in Novi Sad, second biggest Serbian city and administrative center of Vojvodina region. Novi Sad and its people are always considered a bit different from the rest of people in Serbia, we’ll try to show you what is the reason…And when we finish with sightseeing, culture and history we are stopping at one special place, to our friends household which is a family owned wine cellar. Here we’ll have a wine and rakija tasting and homemade lunch. In Fruska Gora you must try Bermet, local wine with world fame. During winter months wine cellar doesn't operate. Lunch will be organized in a local restaurant in Novi Sad.After wine tasting and lunch we are ready to return to Belgrade, it’s only an hour drive.