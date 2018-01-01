Private Day Tour: Architecture and Hungarian Secession in Serbia

Meet your guide at the chosen meeting point and travel to Palić, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vojvodina.Its popularity dates way back into the time, when this part of Vojvodina was part of Austro-Hungarian monarchy and destination for leisure or treatment with water and mud from the lake. But our primary interest in Palić is not in its spa features, but in beautiful architecture of early 20th century. The famous architects from Budapest, Marcell Komor and Dezso Jakab designed the whole central area of Great Park with its most important buildings: Water tower, Grand terrace, Women’s lido and Memorial well. Stroll through Palić Grand park and admire the Art Nouveau buildings. Then, continue to Subotica, a city which is definitely the most important economic, cultural and administrative centre of Bačka region in North of Serbia. One of the best examples of Art Nouveau is Ferenz Raichl's unique façade decoration on the main pedestrian street Korzo, together with the City Hall at the main city square surrounded by two fountains made from Zsolnay ceramics. From Subotica continue through very heart of Bačka plain and after less than 1-hour drive arrive in Sombor, Greentown, as locals usually call it. Visit the city center and see the Municipality building, Carmelite’s church, fantastic squares and parks. Next, leave Sombor and head to Dida Horanjk’s farm, famous for its authenticity, exquisite food and warm hosts. The farm is over 100 years old and all objects and items are authentic, but thanks to love and dedication of Hornjak’s descendants everything seams new and spotless.After a traditional lunch at the farm head back to Belgrade.