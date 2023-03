If trekking to Stara Planina's hidden waterfalls is too much effort, how about a splash in the lake? Created by a landslide, the 17km-long, serene Lake Zavoj has several swimming spots such as Mala Lukanja (though note that the water temperature in summer is 22°C). It's only 17km east from Pirot, but if you're keen on staying out of town, contact Pirot Tourist Information Centre for assistance with private accommodation in rural cottages around the lake.