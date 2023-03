Situated in the heart of Stara Planina, Gostuša is one of the oldest and most remote villages in the Pirot region. The main attractions are its remarkable houses, rising on a hillside and covered – from base to roof – with plates made of authentic Stara Planina stone.

The village is located east of Lake Zavoj, 25km from Pirot. Some households offer homestays; contact Pirot Tourist Information Centre for assistance.