Welcome to Western & Central Serbia

Great adventures await southwest of Belgrade. The thickly forested Tara National Park is arguably the country’s most scenic slice, with an enormous canyon, resplendent river and wildlife galore. Nearby Zlatibor’s rolling hills are a peaceful privilege to explore year-round, and lofty Kopaonik is a popular ski destination. Trumpets blast from small villages, where food and wine are made as they have been for centuries. Pressed against Balkan neighbours are the melding cultural heritages of the Raška region (known interchangeably by the Turkish 'Sandžak'), the last to be liberated from Ottoman rule in 1912; Novi Pazar has a distinctive Turkish feel, yet some of Serbia's most revered Orthodox monasteries are but a taxi ride away.