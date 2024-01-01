Windhouse

Shetland

LoginSave

Northwest of the small settlement of Mid Yell, on the hillside above the main road, stand the reputedly haunted ruins of Windhouse, dating from 1707. It's been uninhabited since the 1920s, although there are plans to refurbish it. Look out for the Lady in Silk, the most famous of the ruins' several ghostly presences.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Herma Ness is the northernmost headland of Unst. It is a National Nature Reserve.

    Hermaness National Nature Reserve

    16.54 MILES

    At marvellous Hermaness headland, a 4.5-mile round walk takes you to cliffs where gannets, fulmars and guillemots nest, and numerous puffins frolic. You…

  • Unst Bus Shelter

    Unst Bus Shelter

    14.38 MILES

    At the turn-off to Littlehamar, just past Baltasound, is Britain's most impressive bus stop. Enterprising locals, tired of waiting in discomfort, decided…

  • Da Gairdins i Sand

    Da Gairdins i Sand

    28.83 MILES

    Four miles north of Skeld, a side road leads to Sand, where you'll find Da Gairdins i Sand, a brave attempt to create a colourful woodland garden amid the…

  • Bonhoga Gallery

    Bonhoga Gallery

    24.82 MILES

    It’s worth dropping into the Bonhoga Gallery in the restored Weisdale Mill. It has monthly, changing exhibitions, and everything – jewellery, crafts and…

  • Unst Boat Haven

    Unst Boat Haven

    15.73 MILES

    This large shed is a boatie’s delight, packed with a beautifully cared for collection of Shetland rowing and sailing boats, all with a backstory. Old…

  • Fetlar Interpretive Centre

    Fetlar Interpretive Centre

    8.61 MILES

    The excellent Fetlar Interpretive Centre has photos, audio recordings and videos on the island and its history. You'll find it 4.5 miles from the ferry,…

  • Unst Heritage Centre

    Unst Heritage Centre

    15.77 MILES

    This heritage centre houses a modern museum with a history of the Shetland pony and a recreation of a croft house.

  • Muness Castle

    Muness Castle

    10.47 MILES

    This picturesque, sturdy 16th-century tower house in Unst's southeastern corner was built by Laurence Bruce, foud (bailiff) of Shetland, who was, by all…

View more attractions

Nearby Shetland attractions

1. Shetland Gallery

4.36 MILES

Not far from the ferry to Unst and Fetlar, this gallery has rotating exhibitions of Shetland artists and craftspeople.

2. Old Haa Museum

7.96 MILES

This museum has a medley of curious objects (pipes, piano, a doll in cradle, tiny bibles, ships in bottles and a sperm-whale jaw), as well as an archive…

3. Fetlar Interpretive Centre

8.61 MILES

The excellent Fetlar Interpretive Centre has photos, audio recordings and videos on the island and its history. You'll find it 4.5 miles from the ferry,…

4. Muness Castle

10.47 MILES

This picturesque, sturdy 16th-century tower house in Unst's southeastern corner was built by Laurence Bruce, foud (bailiff) of Shetland, who was, by all…

5. Unst Bus Shelter

14.38 MILES

At the turn-off to Littlehamar, just past Baltasound, is Britain's most impressive bus stop. Enterprising locals, tired of waiting in discomfort, decided…

6. Skidbladner Longship

15.44 MILES

Unst has the highest concentration of Viking longhouse sites in the country. The Viking Unst project manages three excavation sites, and has as its…

7. Unst Boat Haven

15.73 MILES

This large shed is a boatie’s delight, packed with a beautifully cared for collection of Shetland rowing and sailing boats, all with a backstory. Old…

8. Unst Heritage Centre

15.77 MILES

This heritage centre houses a modern museum with a history of the Shetland pony and a recreation of a croft house.