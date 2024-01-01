Northwest of the small settlement of Mid Yell, on the hillside above the main road, stand the reputedly haunted ruins of Windhouse, dating from 1707. It's been uninhabited since the 1920s, although there are plans to refurbish it. Look out for the Lady in Silk, the most famous of the ruins' several ghostly presences.
Hermaness National Nature Reserve
16.54 MILES
At marvellous Hermaness headland, a 4.5-mile round walk takes you to cliffs where gannets, fulmars and guillemots nest, and numerous puffins frolic. You…
14.38 MILES
At the turn-off to Littlehamar, just past Baltasound, is Britain's most impressive bus stop. Enterprising locals, tired of waiting in discomfort, decided…
28.83 MILES
Four miles north of Skeld, a side road leads to Sand, where you'll find Da Gairdins i Sand, a brave attempt to create a colourful woodland garden amid the…
24.82 MILES
It’s worth dropping into the Bonhoga Gallery in the restored Weisdale Mill. It has monthly, changing exhibitions, and everything – jewellery, crafts and…
15.73 MILES
This large shed is a boatie’s delight, packed with a beautifully cared for collection of Shetland rowing and sailing boats, all with a backstory. Old…
8.61 MILES
The excellent Fetlar Interpretive Centre has photos, audio recordings and videos on the island and its history. You'll find it 4.5 miles from the ferry,…
15.77 MILES
This heritage centre houses a modern museum with a history of the Shetland pony and a recreation of a croft house.
10.47 MILES
This picturesque, sturdy 16th-century tower house in Unst's southeastern corner was built by Laurence Bruce, foud (bailiff) of Shetland, who was, by all…
