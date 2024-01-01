Muness Castle

This picturesque, sturdy 16th-century tower house in Unst's southeastern corner was built by Laurence Bruce, foud (bailiff) of Shetland, who was, by all accounts, a nasty piece of work, overtaxing locals and replacing their elected officials with his cronies. It's an atmospheric visit; grab a torch from under the information panel to explore.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Shetland attractions
5.31 MILES
At the turn-off to Littlehamar, just past Baltasound, is Britain's most impressive bus stop. Enterprising locals, tired of waiting in discomfort, decided…
6.56 MILES
The excellent Fetlar Interpretive Centre has photos, audio recordings and videos on the island and its history. You'll find it 4.5 miles from the ferry,…
6.7 MILES
Unst has the highest concentration of Viking longhouse sites in the country. The Viking Unst project manages three excavation sites, and has as its…
6.88 MILES
Not far from the ferry to Unst and Fetlar, this gallery has rotating exhibitions of Shetland artists and craftspeople.
6.97 MILES
This large shed is a boatie’s delight, packed with a beautifully cared for collection of Shetland rowing and sailing boats, all with a backstory. Old…
7.14 MILES
This heritage centre houses a modern museum with a history of the Shetland pony and a recreation of a croft house.
7. Shetland Distillery Company
7.61 MILES
This small producer distils the Shetland Reel gin that you see around the place. Its version infused with local seaweed is well worth a try. Their plan is…
8.58 MILES
For tips on wildlife-watching, duck into the Hermaness Visitor Centre, near the entrance to the Hermaness National Nature Reserve. You can also learn the…