Between the towns of Maybole and Kirkoswald, by the A77, Crossraguel Abbey is a substantial ruin dating back to the 13th century that’s good fun to explore. The renovated 16th-century gatehouse is the best part – you’ll find decorative stonework and superb views from the top. Inside, if you have the place to yourself, you’ll hear only the whistling wind – an apt reflection of the abbey’s long-deceased monastic tradition. Don’t miss the echo in the chilly sacristy.