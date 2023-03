At the northern end of the island, this lighthouse is over 100ft high and one of many built across Scotland by the Stevenson family. A visitor centre and licensed cafe are here, as are bikes for hire and a gift shop selling the woollens made from yarn supplied by the local seaweed-eating sheep. You can climb the lighthouse itself and/or visit the woollen mill on a tour.

On the shore to the south of the lighthouse is an earlier model, an 18th-century beacon tower some 70ft high.