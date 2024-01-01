New Kirk

Orkney

LoginSave

In the centre of North Ronaldsay island, the New Kirk holds an interesting exhibition of B&W photos that document various aspects of North Ronaldsay life.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Midhowe Cairn & Broch

    Midhowe Cairn & Broch

    28.07 MILES

    Six miles from the ferry on Rousay, mighty Midhowe Cairn has been dubbed the 'Great Ship of Death'. Built around 3500 BC and enormous, it's divided into…

  • Knap of Howar

    Knap of Howar

    17.15 MILES

    By the seashore, this sturdy stone-built farmhouse and storeroom are solidly built testimony to crofting life on Papa Westray island…5500 years ago. An…

  • Noltland Castle

    Noltland Castle

    20.71 MILES

    A half-mile west of Pierowall stands this sturdy ruined tower house, built in the 16th century by Gilbert Balfour, aide to Mary, Queen of Scots. The…

  • Broch of Gurness

    Broch of Gurness

    28.84 MILES

    Here is a fine example of the drystone fortified towers that were both a status symbol for powerful farmers and useful protection from raiders some 2200…

  • Quoyness Chambered Tomb

    Quoyness Chambered Tomb

    11.32 MILES

    There are several archaeological sites on Sanday, the most impressive being this chambered tomb, similar to Maeshowe and dating from the 3rd millennium BC…

  • Egilsay

    Egilsay

    23.29 MILES

    Egilsay is the larger of the two islands off Rousay, and is accessed from the same ferry. The RSPB have a base here; listen for the corncrakes at the…

  • Wyre

    Wyre

    26.01 MILES

    Wyre is just off Rousay, and accessed from the same ferry. It was the domain of the Viking Baron Kolbein Hruga (known as ‘Cubbie Roo’). The substantial…

  • North Ronaldsay Lighthouse

    North Ronaldsay Lighthouse

    2.07 MILES

    At the northern end of the island, this lighthouse is over 100ft high and one of many built across Scotland by the Stevenson family. A visitor centre and…

View more attractions

Nearby Orkney attractions

1. North Ronaldsay Lighthouse

2.07 MILES

At the northern end of the island, this lighthouse is over 100ft high and one of many built across Scotland by the Stevenson family. A visitor centre and…

2. Tofts Ness

4.24 MILES

Right at Sanday's northeastern tip, this is a major prehistoric funerary complex with over 500 graves from the Bronze Age as well as burial cairns and…

3. Sanday Heritage Centre

9.15 MILES

This museum in the former temperance hall has intriguing displays on various aspects of island history, including fishing, WWI, archaeology and shipwrecks…

4. Quoyness Chambered Tomb

11.32 MILES

There are several archaeological sites on Sanday, the most impressive being this chambered tomb, similar to Maeshowe and dating from the 3rd millennium BC…

5. Holm of Papay

15.66 MILES

This uninhabited island just off the eastern shore of Papa Westray is notable for its three chambered cairns, the largest of which (South Cairn) is most…

6. Kelp Store

16.28 MILES

This 18th-century seaweed shed has been impressively restored and holds an interesting exhibition on Papa Westray's history and craft traditions.

7. Papa Stronsay

16.3 MILES

Just across the harbour from Whitehall is the small island of Papa Stronsay, where Earl Rognvald Brusason was murdered in 1046. The island is owned by a…

8. Eday Heritage & Visitor Centre

16.66 MILES

Set in a former church, this place has a range of local history exhibits, as well as an audiovisual display about tidal energy initiatives: there's a big…