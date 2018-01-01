Full-Day Best of the Isle of Skye Small-Group Tour

On this guided tour you will experience a rugged land of magnificent peaks, fast flowing rivers, and isolated moors. You will be transported to the far northern peninsula of Skye at Trotternish, where you will have plenty time to explore and take several short walks in an area of fantastical landscapes and stunning coastal vistas. There will be a lunch break, and there will always be a cafe or shops for you to buy lunch; or just bring a packed lunch. These are some of the highlights you will see: The Old Man of StorrThe Old Man of Storr is one of the iconic natural features of the dramatic Trotternish Ridge.The ridge is a mighty inland cliff, the longest in the UK, rising to a height of 720m. This amazing landscape should be part of any tour to the island and has made Trotternish the most popular visitor destination on Skye. The Old Man is a 200ft stone pillar, which has detached itself from the highest point of the ridge, creating a fantastical landscape of twisted rocks, looming shadows, and swirling mists. It has served as a film location for, among others, the Ridley Scott 2012 directed science fiction film "Prometheus". The QuiraingTake the opportunity to drive right up to the Trotternish ridge at the Quiraing, lying in the far north of Skye. The Quiraing is a landscape used in many sci-fi films, known for its wonderful rock formations and stunning coastal views. This is a place like no other, part of the largest landslip in Europe. Come to the cliff edge and see it for yourself! Jurassic SkyeThe Trotternish coastline is the most famous on Skye. It dates from the Mid-Jurassic Period, formed 175 million years ago and is the dinosaur stomping ground of Scotland. The beaches are rich in fossils, and the rocks are ancient and twisted. The dino museum has an internationally important collection of dinosaur fossils: here you can see their footprints embedded in stone, taken from the local beaches. Kilt RockKilt Rock with the distinctive pillars and beautiful waterfall with views across to the Torridon hills on the mainland, this weird landscape is used as a film location for many Sci-Fi movies, and is known for it’s amazing rock formations. Home to the dinosaurs of Skye’s ancient past and home to the most traditional people on the Isle of Skye. Only here will you experience stunning vistas, swirling mists and shifting suns around you. Fairy GlenTo finish your day stop at the charming Fairy Glen. This is the most important meeting place of the fairies on Skye. Wander between countless conical mounds, known in the Highlands as fairy knowes; put your ears to the grass and listen for the fairies at work inside. Bend down to search for elves in the glen's miniature forests, take the twisted path to the top of the fairy castle, or walk the faun’s maze and have a wish granted!