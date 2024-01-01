Caledonian Canal Centre

Loch Ness

This visitor centre beside the lowest lock of the Caledonian Canal houses a gift shop, an information desk and a small museum chronicling the history of the canal.

Nearby Loch Ness attractions

1. Clansman Centre

0.05 MILES

This exhibition of 17th-century Highland life has live demonstrations of how to put on a plaid (the forerunner of the kilt) and how the claymore (Highland…

2. Caledonian Canal

0.09 MILES

At Fort Augustus, boats using the Caledonian Canal are raised and lowered 13m by a ‘ladder’ of five consecutive locks. It’s fun to watch, and the neatly…

3. Plodda Falls

11.06 MILES

A forestry car park 3 miles south of Tomich is the starting point for a short (800m) walk to pretty Plodda Falls. A restored Victorian viewing platform…

4. Nessieland

15.3 MILES

This attraction is a miniature theme park aimed squarely at the kids, though we suspect its main function is to sell you Loch Ness monster souvenirs.

5. Urquhart Castle

15.32 MILES

Commanding a superb location 1.5 miles east of Drumnadrochit, with outstanding views (on a clear day), Urquhart Castle is a popular Nessie-hunting hot…

6. Loch Ness Centre & Exhibition

15.33 MILES

This Nessie-themed attraction adopts a scientific approach that allows you to weigh the evidence for yourself. Exhibits include original equipment – sonar…

7. Glen Affric National Nature Reserve

15.34 MILES

The upper reaches of Glen Affric are designated as the Glen Affric National Nature Reserve, a scenic wonderland of shimmering lochs, rugged mountains and…

8. Clan Cameron Museum

18.38 MILES

The Clan Cameron Museum records the history of the clan and its involvement with the Jacobite rebellions, with exhibits that include items of clothing…