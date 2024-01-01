Nessieland

This attraction is a miniature theme park aimed squarely at the kids, though we suspect its main function is to sell you Loch Ness monster souvenirs.

  • Highland Wildlife Park

    Highland Wildlife Park

    24.51 MILES

    This place features a drive-through safari park as well as animal enclosures offering the chance to view rarely seen native wildlife, such as wildcats,…

  • Islands walk, River Ness, Inverness

    Ness Islands

    12.78 MILES

    The main attraction in Inverness is a leisurely stroll along the river to the Ness Islands. Planted with mature Scots pine, fir, beech and sycamore, and…

  • Glen Affric National Nature Reserve

    Glen Affric National Nature Reserve

    21.53 MILES

    The upper reaches of Glen Affric are designated as the Glen Affric National Nature Reserve, a scenic wonderland of shimmering lochs, rugged mountains and…

  • Old House (present during battle), Culloden, Battlefield, near Inverness, Scotland

    Culloden Visitor Centre

    17.4 MILES

    This impressive visitor centre has everything you need to know about the Battle of Culloden in 1746, including the lead-up and the aftermath, with…

  • Urquhart Castle

    Urquhart Castle

    1.71 MILES

    Commanding a superb location 1.5 miles east of Drumnadrochit, with outstanding views (on a clear day), Urquhart Castle is a popular Nessie-hunting hot…

  • Fort George

    Fort George

    22.86 MILES

    One of the finest artillery fortifications in Europe, Fort George was established in 1748 in the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden, as a base for George…

  • Loch Ness Centre & Exhibition

    Loch Ness Centre & Exhibition

    0.09 MILES

    This Nessie-themed attraction adopts a scientific approach that allows you to weigh the evidence for yourself. Exhibits include original equipment – sonar…

  • Highland Folk Museum

    Highland Folk Museum

    23.34 MILES

    This open-air museum comprises a collection of historical buildings and artefacts revealing many aspects of Highland culture and lifestyle. Laid out like…

