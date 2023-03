About a mile north of Arbroath town centre, this cottage museum­ houses a superb collection of Pictish and medieval sculptured stones. The museum's masterpiece is the Drosten Stone, beautifully carved with animal figures and hunting scenes on one side, and an interlaced Celtic cross on the other (look for the devil perched in the top left corner). Check the website for open days; otherwise phone ahead or ask at Arbroath Abbey to arrange a visit.