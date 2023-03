Castle Menzies is the 16th-century seat of the chief of clan Menzies (ming-iss), magnificently set against a forest backdrop. Inside it reeks of authenticity, despite extensive restoration work. Check out the fireplace in the dungeon-like kitchens, and the gaudy Great Hall with windows revealing a ribbon of lush, green countryside extending into wooded hills beyond the estate. It's about 1.5 miles west of Aberfeldy, off the B846.