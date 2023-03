Tucked away in a sandy valley between a series of rocky, black mountains, this Hejaz Railway substation sits abandoned and alone in a barren and desolate landscape. There's nothing else to see here, just the small building with the original Arabic inscription above the entrance that identifies the place as Jadaah. Inside, the roofless structure has a few small rooms that can be explored, though this site is one for the real Hejaz Railway enthusiast.