Najd Mosque

A pearling legacy, this mosque, built in 1928 by a wealthy pearl merchant, hints at the island's trade links with the subcontinent. The mosque's architecture, with 12 domes atop thick pillars, is reminiscent of early Mughal mosques, and the colourful wooden minbar (pulpit) and mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) came from India. Even the painted patterns on the dome interiors feel more South Asian than Arab. Meanwhile, the mosque exterior displays the same carved patterns as the merchants' houses.

The mosque is a five-minute walk north from the Farasan Town centre. Nearby, behind a brown mud and coral wall is the house of the mosque's founder. Sadly Beyt Najd is not safe to visit and is therefore locked up.