As recently as half a century ago, many residents of Farasan Town still lived here. Now this collection of simple mud, coral and reed structures, many with the names of the original families etched over their fronts, is a heritage village. A wander around offers a sense of just how basic life on Farasan used to be. The village also has a nice cafe that's worth a visit for tea or coffee.

Note how the house doors all point seawards for the cool breeze and how the mosque seems to have two mihrabs (niches indicating the direction of Mecca) from outside.