This would have been an awesome castle when it was still standing. Fenced off but still visible from the street, only two towers remain of the 16th-century fort today. The castle was believed to have been part of the Portuguese Gulf defence system. The name 'Tarout' is said to come from the ancient Phoenician goddess Astarte, for whom a temple was built on this spot. There is also evidence to suggest the site has been in use since 5000 BC.