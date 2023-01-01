Al Ain Mosque

One of the prettiest little mosques you are likely to see in Saudi Arabia, this mosque sits at the entrance to a historic Shiite neighbourhood. The mosque's name is a nod to an old spring in the area. Its cracked mud walls are tapered, and the top of the building has a fort-like design. The simple minaret has a lantern in the centre and resembles a mini lighthouse at dusk. But it's the stunning carved door and frame that steal the show.

Use the mosque as a starting point for a pleasant wander of the area east up the hill. Here you'll find houses in various states of decay. The mosque is often left open outside of prayer times, when anyone can pop in to have a look.