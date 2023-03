Rwanda’s finest institution of learning suffered terribly during the 1994 genocide, though today it has turned towards the future with hope and optimism. Strolling through its campus is a pleasant diversion, especially if you find yourself at the Arboretum de Ruhande. Started by the Belgians in 1934, this attractive and peaceful arboretum is a great place to learn about African flora while indulging in a bit of leafy shade.