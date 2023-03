Mirozhsky Monastery sits on the riverbank at the confluence of the rivers Velikaya and Mirozhka, where it gets its name from. The highlight of this 12th-century Orthodox monastery is the Unesco-listed Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour. Get there on bus 2 from the vicinity of Hotel Rizhskaya, Rizhsky pr 25; otherwise it's about a 30-minute walk from pl Lenina.