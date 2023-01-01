Rising from a high narrow cape on the banks of the Velikaya River, Pskov's mighty kremlin (also known as the Krom) is the most complete portion of a fortress that once had five layers, 37 towers, 14 gates and an overall length of 9.5km. The walls and towers of the 15th-to-16th-century Outer Town (Окольный город) can still be seen along ul Sverdlova, the Velikaya River embankment and across the tributary Pskova River.

The largest tower – a whopping 90m in diameter and 50m tall – is the Pokrovskaya Bashnya. Dovmont Town can be found in the southern corner of the complex.