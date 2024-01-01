Dovmont Town

Named after an early Pskov prince (also known as Daumantas, who ruled the independent city between 1266 and 1299), the preserved foundations of a dozen or so 12th- to 15th-century churches can be found in the southern corner of the main kremlin complex.
Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour
0.97 MILES
The Unesco-protected, nonworking Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Saviour is the highlight of the Mirozhsky Monastery. Its 12th-century frescos are…
Pskov National Museum of History, Architecture & Art
0.68 MILES
As you can guess from its name, this museum, spread over several buildings, includes history and art exhibitions. The architecture bit comes from the…
0.09 MILES
This blindingly white 72m-high structure, with its top dome shining gold, can be seen from miles away on a clear day. Consecrated in 1699, it’s the fourth…
26.41 MILES
Founded in 1473, this monastery sits in a ravine full of hermits’ grottoes. With all the high ground outside, it’s an improbable stronghold, but several…
18.97 MILES
The ruins of this ancient stone fortress are among the oldest in Russia, and from its ridge location it overlooks a beautiful slice of countryside. Inside…
0.11 MILES
Rising from a high narrow cape on the banks of the Velikaya River, Pskov's mighty kremlin (also known as the Krom) is the most complete portion of a…
26.45 MILES
Pechory Monastery's eerie burial caves house some 10,000 bodies, bricked up in underground vaults. The only way to access the caves is on a tour led by…
26.43 MILES
Presided over by a wooden carving of the god/king Peko, this museum consists of a 19th-century farmhouse complex, with stables, a granary and the former…
0.01 MILES
This 17th-century stone building once held the administrative chambers of Pskov. Today it houses a small museum that gives some insight into the workings…
4. Epiphany Church of Zapskovie
0.33 MILES
This attractive, working church overlooking the Pskova River was built in 1494 and includes a separately standing five-column belfry – its open gables and…
0.97 MILES
Mirozhsky Monastery sits on the riverbank at the confluence of the rivers Velikaya and Mirozhka, where it gets its name from. The highlight of this 12th…
1.12 MILES
At 50m tall and with a 90m diameter, this is the tallest tower of Pskov's 15th- to 16th-century Outer Town in the kremlin complex.