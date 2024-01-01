Dovmont Town

Named after an early Pskov prince (also known as Daumantas, who ruled the independent city between 1266 and 1299), the preserved foundations of a dozen or so 12th- to 15th-century churches can be found in the southern corner of the main kremlin complex.

  • Trinity Cathedral

    Trinity Cathedral

    0.09 MILES

    This blindingly white 72m-high structure, with its top dome shining gold, can be seen from miles away on a clear day. Consecrated in 1699, it’s the fourth…

  • Pechory Monastery

    Pechory Monastery

    26.41 MILES

    Founded in 1473, this monastery sits in a ravine full of hermits’ grottoes. With all the high ground outside, it’s an improbable stronghold, but several…

  • Fortress

    Fortress

    18.97 MILES

    The ruins of this ancient stone fortress are among the oldest in Russia, and from its ridge location it overlooks a beautiful slice of countryside. Inside…

  • Kremlin

    Kremlin

    0.11 MILES

    Rising from a high narrow cape on the banks of the Velikaya River, Pskov's mighty kremlin (also known as the Krom) is the most complete portion of a…

  • Burial Caves

    Burial Caves

    26.45 MILES

    Pechory Monastery's eerie burial caves house some 10,000 bodies, bricked up in underground vaults. The only way to access the caves is on a tour led by…

  • Seto Farm Museum

    Seto Farm Museum

    26.43 MILES

    Presided over by a wooden carving of the god/king Peko, this museum consists of a 19th-century farmhouse complex, with stables, a granary and the former…

