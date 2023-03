Author and journalist Nikolai Leskov (1831–95), who wrote the book on which the opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk is based, is remembered at this museum. It's usually housed in a turquoise wooden mansion, but at the time of research this was under renovation and the museum had moved here. Displays, in Russian only, include photographs and personal items. Note his uncanny resemblance to Robert De Niro in the portrait on entry.