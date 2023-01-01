Ivan The Terrible Monument

Unveiled in late 2016, Russia's first monument to the formidable 16th-century tsar, Ivan the Terrible, has caused plenty of controversy. Locals protested against the plans for months and the planned location was moved from a central square to a spot near the river. The city of Oryol was chosen as authorities believe Ivan founded the region, though this is debated by historians. The bronze monument has him sitting atop a horse carrying high the Orthodox cross.