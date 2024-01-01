There's an amusement park (аттракционы) at the northeastern end of this leafy riverside park and a statue of the Russian novelist, Ivan Turgenev. You can rent rowing boats during the warmer months.
City Park of Culture & Rest
0.54 MILES
Unveiled in late 2016, Russia's first monument to the formidable 16th-century tsar, Ivan the Terrible, has caused plenty of controversy. Locals protested…
0.66 MILES
There’s a good collection of photos and other documents relating to the Nobel Prize–winning writer (no English captions, however), plus a 'Paris Room’…
0.52 MILES
The southern end of ‘Peace Square’ is easily identified by its WWII tank memorial, one of the original involved in liberating Oryol from German occupation…
1.46 MILES
This detailed museum covers military history through the years, including the Napoleonic War, Russian Civil War, WWI and WWII, as well as more recent…
0.58 MILES
Turgenev’s estate, Spasskoe-Lutovinovo, may be the literary mecca around these parts, but not to be outdone, Oryol has this museum filled with old photos…
0.68 MILES
Author and journalist Nikolai Leskov (1831–95), who wrote the book on which the opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk is based, is remembered at this museum. It's…
1 MILES
Inside this cottage, the birthplace of writer and dramatist Leonid Andreev, there is a beautiful piano and examples of Andreev’s art and photography: he…
0.1 MILES
Inside the City Park of Culture & Rest you'll find this statue dedicated to the famous writer Turgenev, who was born in Oryol in 1818.
