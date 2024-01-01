City Park of Culture & Rest

Western European Russia

There's an amusement park (аттракционы) at the northeastern end of this leafy riverside park and a statue of the Russian novelist, Ivan Turgenev. You can rent rowing boats during the warmer months.

  • Ivan The Terrible Monument

    Ivan The Terrible Monument

    0.54 MILES

    Unveiled in late 2016, Russia's first monument to the formidable 16th-century tsar, Ivan the Terrible, has caused plenty of controversy. Locals protested…

  • Ivan Bunin Museum

    Ivan Bunin Museum

    0.66 MILES

    There’s a good collection of photos and other documents relating to the Nobel Prize–winning writer (no English captions, however), plus a 'Paris Room’…

  • Ploshchad Mira

    Ploshchad Mira

    0.52 MILES

    The southern end of ‘Peace Square’ is easily identified by its WWII tank memorial, one of the original involved in liberating Oryol from German occupation…

  • Military History Museum

    Military History Museum

    1.46 MILES

    This detailed museum covers military history through the years, including the Napoleonic War, Russian Civil War, WWI and WWII, as well as more recent…

  • Turgenev Museum

    Turgenev Museum

    0.58 MILES

    Turgenev’s estate, Spasskoe-Lutovinovo, may be the literary mecca around these parts, but not to be outdone, Oryol has this museum filled with old photos…

  • Nikolai Leskov House Museum

    Nikolai Leskov House Museum

    0.68 MILES

    Author and journalist Nikolai Leskov (1831–95), who wrote the book on which the opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk is based, is remembered at this museum. It's…

  • Leonid Andreev House Museum

    Leonid Andreev House Museum

    1 MILES

    Inside this cottage, the birthplace of writer and dramatist Leonid Andreev, there is a beautiful piano and examples of Andreev’s art and photography: he…

  • Turgenev Statue

    Turgenev Statue

    0.1 MILES

    Inside the City Park of Culture & Rest you'll find this statue dedicated to the famous writer Turgenev, who was born in Oryol in 1818.

