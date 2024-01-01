Goldwork Embroidery Museum and Factory

Torzhok is famous for its stunning gold-wire embroidery, found in artwork, insignia and royal clothing. There are exquisite displays at this museum, including Russian fashion over the years and embroidery of Stalin and the USSR; the attached shop sells superb crafts and clothing made on the premises.
1.23 MILES
The oldest monastery complex in Tver Oblast still bustles with religious activity; visitors and pilgrims are welcome. The adjoining museum has exhibits on…
All-Russian Museum of History and Ethnography
1.31 MILES
Worthwhile museum covering the history of the region with some great dioramas of a living room and a picnic in a forest. Other displays include frescoes,…
1.08 MILES
Housed in a grey-painted 18th-century wooden building, this museum contains various exhibits relating to Russia's ubiquitous Pushkin. On display you'll…
1.37 MILES
Perched on a hill near the Borisoglebsky Monastery, this sky-blue-domed beauty has a stunningly decorated interior.
