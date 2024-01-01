Archangel Michael

Western European Russia

Perched on a hill near the Borisoglebsky Monastery, this sky-blue-domed beauty has a stunningly decorated interior.

  • Borisoglebsky Monastery

    Borisoglebsky Monastery

    0.3 MILES

    The oldest monastery complex in Tver Oblast still bustles with religious activity; visitors and pilgrims are welcome. The adjoining museum has exhibits on…

  • Goldwork Embroidery Museum and Factory

    Goldwork Embroidery Museum and Factory

    1.37 MILES

    Torzhok is famous for its stunning gold-wire embroidery, found in artwork, insignia and royal clothing. There are exquisite displays at this museum,…

  • AS Pushkin Museum

    AS Pushkin Museum

    0.45 MILES

    Housed in a grey-painted 18th-century wooden building, this museum contains various exhibits relating to Russia's ubiquitous Pushkin. On display you'll…

