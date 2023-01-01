Palace of Congress

Not a must-see sight, the palace nonetheless provides a fascinating glimpse of how a modern-day Russian leader likes to entertain guests. There’s a small collection of medals from the Hermitage’s collection here and some reconstructed rooms from the time of Grand Duke Konstantin Konstantinovich, the palace’s last imperial owner, and something of a poet and musician.

It’s best to call ahead to book a tour, or book one online, as the palace is often used for official functions and therefore closed.