The biggest of the three northern islands, Krestovsky consists mostly of the vast Maritime Victory Park, dotted with sports fields; at the far western end is the massive, 68,000-seat Krestovsky Stadium, which will play a pivotal role in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

At the main entrance opposite the metro station you can rent bikes and in-line skates. Also here is Divo Ostrov, a Disney-style amusement park with exciting fairground rides that kids will adore.